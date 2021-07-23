iPhone 13 Rumored to Support 25W Fast Charging

Apple could further bump the fast charging speeds on the iPhone 13 series to 25W as per a new rumor from China. Apple already bumped the charging speeds to 20W with the iPhone 12 series last year.

Starting with the iPhone X, Apple bumped the iPhone charging speeds to 18W. Then, with the iPhone 12 series last year, the company further bumped the wired charging speeds to 20W. It also bumped the wireless charging speeds to 15W, albeit only with MagSafe chargers.

The minor bump in charging speeds did not make much of a difference, with the iPhone 12 taking 30 minutes to charge from 0-50 percent like previous iPhones. Even when charged using a higher wattage charger, the iPhone 12 series will pull a maximum of 20W power.

Apple is rumored to use higher-capacity batteries in the iPhone 13 series. The company could then bump the charging speeds to go along with it and ensure that the charging times are not affected. The rumor indicates Apple will also launch a 25W fast charging adapter alongside the iPhone 13 series.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 series also features 25W fast charging support. Other Android flagships, however, feature notably faster charging speeds of 65W or even higher. The OnePlus 9 series, for example, features 65W fast charging that allows it to charge from 0-100 percent in just over 30 minutes.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are rumored to feature a 120Hz OLED display, while the regular iPhone 13 models will feature a 60Hz display. The entire iPhone 13 lineup will feature a smaller notch.

Other improvements coming to the iPhone 13 series include a smaller notch, bigger camera sensors with sensor-shift stabilization, a faster and more efficient 5G modem, and more. While the iPhone 12 launch was delayed last year, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 at its usual September timeframe this year.