Entire iPhone 14 Lineup Could Feature 120Hz ProMotion Display

Apple is (finally) set to debut the 120Hz higher refresh rate displays with the iPhone 13 lineup. After expanding it to the Pro models this year, Apple will ship the 120Hz ProMotion displays in all the iPhone 14 models, claims a new report from The Elec.

After failing the quality assurance in the iPhone 12 series, Apple is widely expected to debut the 120Hz LTPO panel with iPhone 13 lineup. However, even this year, the higher refresh rate displays are said to be exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max models. The lower-end iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will still ship with a 60Hz display, according to many reports.

Samsung has reportedly already started the production of the 120Hz LTPO panels for this year’s iPhone.

However, from 2022, Apple is changing the structure of the iPhone it introduces. The company has plans to ditch the ‘mini’ model for a bigger 6.7-inch mid-tier model. Along with this shift, a report from The Elec, claims that Apple might expand the 120Hz ProMotion displays to all 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models.

According to the report, LG — which currently produces 60Hz LTPS panels for Apple — will switch its line to produce LTPO panels. With this switch, the publication expects Apple to switch to the higher refresh rate displays on all of its iPhones.

“However, LG Display is planning to convert its line to LTPO TFT OLED in the hopes that it will supply them to Apple next year. Despite the company finishing development of the equipment, it will need to adjust them according to Apple’s demands. Once Cupertino approves Avaco’s equipment and LG Display gives the go-ahead on its spending plan for LTPO TFT, Avaco can expect to supply the equipment to LG Display’s E6-1, E6-2 and E6-3 lines.”

Our Take

It’s been like this for Apple. The company has the ‘habit’ of introducing features with the higher-end models in a particular year, and then provide the same functionality on lower-end models from the very next year. Even this year, Apple is expected to ship sensor-shift stabilization in all the iPhone 13 models — a feature Apple introduced with iPhone 12 Pro Max last year.

What are your expectations from the 2022 iPhone lineup? Are you excited about the iPhone 14 series, or are you more interested in the 2022 iPhone SE that is said to come with a hole-punch display? Let us know in the comments section down below!