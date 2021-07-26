iPhone 14 Could Feature Titanium Alloy Chassis

JP Morgan Chase analysts believe that Apple will be using new titanium alloy chassis on the iPhone 14 series in 2022. Apple’s biggest supplier, Foxconn, will exclusively manufacture the titanium alloy chassis.

Apple currently uses a stainless steel chassis on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with the non-Pro models making use of an aluminum chassis. The steel chassis helps give the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max a heft and strength. The chassis is also more resistant to scratches and dents compared to the aluminum chassis of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Apple intends to use the titanium alloy chassis exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022. Compared to steel, titanium is more durable and resistant to scratches while being lighter. The material is more difficult to bend and etch, though, which could raise some manufacturing issues for Apple. The use of titanium chassis will help Apple further differentiate the iPhone 14 Pro from other flagship smartphones in the market. Almost all premium Android smartphones in the market currently use an aluminum chassis.

The iPhone 14 series will be a bigger upgrade than the iPhone 13 series, which is rumored to pack relatively minor changes and a spec bump. One of the major highlights of the iPhone 13 Pro models this year will be switching to a 120Hz ProMotion display along with a smaller notch. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in September this year at a virtual event.

The JP Morgan Chase report also claims that Apple will bring back Touch ID on the 2022 iPhones, either by integrating the sensor in the power button or use an in-display fingerprint scanner. The report also says that Apple does not intend to launch an iPhone 13 mini successor in 2022. Instead, the company will launch two iPhones with a 6.1-inch display and two with 6.7-inch displays in 2022.