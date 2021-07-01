iPhone Sales Jumped 16% During China’s Mid-Year Shopping Festival

iPhones sales saw a notable boost in China in June thanks to the “618” shopping event hosted by online retailer JD.com. As per reports, Apple saw a 16 percent boost in iPhone sales during the month.

Impressively, JD.com managed to sell over 100 million yuan worth of iPhones and other Apple products within just five seconds of the sale going live on June 1. One reason behind the strong consumer interest in the shopping event was the steep discount on iPhones. Customers in China were able to buy the 128GB iPhone 12 with a discount of at least 1,100 yuan during the shopping event.

iPhone sales were further helped by the lack of any impressive new product from Huawei, which has been unable to launch new smartphones following the trade ban from the US. Other brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi also capitalized on Huawei’s absence from the Chinese smartphone market.

Apple products were not the only ones that sold like hot cakes during the shopping event, though. Samsung smartphone sales also reportedly rose over 200 percent during the shopping event. Xiaomi also managed to sell over 100 million yuan worth of products within a few minutes of the start of the sale.

Apart from JD.com, other major Chinese online retailers like Tmall and Alibaba also launched their own mid-year shopping event this time around to attract customers.

Another report yesterday claimed that Apple has managed to sell 100 million iPhone 12 units in just seven months of its launch. The company managed a similar feat when it launched the iPhone 6 series in 2015, leading to an iPhone upgrade super-cycle due to pent-up demand for bigger displays. This time around, the addition of 5G and OLED displays on the iPhone 12 lineup has led to an upgrade super-cycle despite the COVID-19 pandemic.