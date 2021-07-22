Only These iPhones Running iOS 15 Can Be Tracked Offline Using Find My

Apple is further improving the Find My experience in iOS 15 by making it possible to track iPhones even when they are turned off. Apple has been consistently improving its Find My feature with every new iOS release, and with iOS 15, it is making it possible to track lost or stolen iPhones even when they are turned off.

Just like an AirTag, an iPhone running iOS 15 will enter into an extremely low-power state when powered off, making it possible to track it. The device will send Bluetooth pings to other Apple devices on the Find My network nearby in this low-power state, which will then relay its location to Apple’s servers. What’s even more impressive about this feature is that it will work even when an iPhone is reset with Activation Lock enabled.

Sadly, this impressive new Find My feature in iOS 15 is only coming to selected iPhones, which are as follows:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple is only supporting the above iPhones because they feature a U1 Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, which is what the feature relies on to work. This also means that the feature won’t make its way to Apple’s iPad Pro lineup since they miss out on the U1 chip. On the other hand, while the Apple Watch Series 6 does feature a U1 chip, it cannot be tracked once powered off.