You Can Now Jailbreak Your Second or Third-Generation Apple TV Using Blackb0x

A new Apple TV jailbreak Blackb0x has been released that will let you jailbreak your second or third-generation Apple TV. The jailbreak tool is exclusively available for macOS right now.

While Blackb0x supports the second-gen. and third-gen. Apple TV, the compatibility list is a bit confusing.

Apple TV 3,2 (A1469) (iOS 8.4.x untethered, iOS 7.x tethered)

Apple TV 3,1 (A1427) (iOS 8.4.x untethered, iOS 7.x tethered)

Apple TV 2,1 (A1378) (iOS 7.1.2 tethered, iOS 6.1.4 untethered)

As you can see from the list above, whether you can jailbreak your Apple TV 2/3 or not depends on what version of iOS it is running on. The process to jailbreak the Apple TV will also vary depending on which model you have. Apple no longer supports the second and third-generation Apple TV, so with this jailbreak, you can at least try to breathe a new lease of life into your old streaming box.

Do note that Blackb0x does not support the older Apple TV 4K. For that, you will have to use Checkra1n jailbreak.

On a jailbroken Apple TV, you can install Kodi and some other useful tweaks. There are certainly not as many tweaks for Apple TV as there are for iOS and iPadOS. Nonetheless, the ability to install Kodi in itself opens the door to a world of possibilities.

You can download Blackb0x and find the instructions to jailbreak your Apple TV over at its GitHub page.