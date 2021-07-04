Slowly but steadily, iPhone jailbreaking has been going out of fashion. The jailbreaking scene did get a boost with iOS 13 when due to an error from Apple’s side led to a jailbreak being available for the latest public release of the OS. However, the story with iOS 14 was completely different, with an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak being available only after iOS 14.5’s release. This begs the question: will you be able to jailbreak iOS 15?

Apple has been improving iOS’ security measures with every new release. iOS 15 is no different in this regard. While not detailed so far, the company must have made some underlying changes to bolster the platform’s security further. In turn, this will make iOS 15 even more difficult to jailbreak than before.

Apple has already released two betas and one public beta build of iOS 15, and so, far no major security exploit has been discovered or teased by any renowned jailbreaking team. This should not be too surprising since such exploits are precious, and jailbreak devs prefer to keep them secret until Apple gets around to releasing the OS.

However, going by the trend of the last few years, the chances of getting an iOS 15 jailbreak right after the initial public release of the OS is very slim.

Will There Be an iOS 15 Jailbreak?

While the answer to this question is yes, there are a lot of catches here. Once iOS 15 is released to the public, sooner or later, a jailbreak for it will also be available.

The jailbreak community has always managed to jailbreak all recent iOS releases. The only problem here is that it might take longer than expected and won’t be available for the latest iOS 15 release, which is what happened with the iOS 14 jailbreak.

Which Will Be the First iOS 15 Jailbreak?

Since Checkra1n uses checkm8, a low-level bootrom exploit, it will most likely be the first iOS 15 jailbreak tool. The bootrom exploit is a hardware exploit, which makes it difficult for Apple to patch. This also means the exploit works across all iOS versions, with minimal changes required from the developer’s side to support a new iOS release.

However, the catch with Checkra1n is that it only works with iPhone X and older iPhones. Due to Apple’s security changes introduced in iOS 14, one must disable Face ID on the iPhone X for the jailbreak tool to work properly. So, the best experience was only available for iPhone 7 and older devices.

Are You Looking Forward to an iOS 15 Jailbreak?

There’s no doubt that jailbreak is a dying art. With every new iOS release, fewer and fewer people are jailbreaking their iPhones, with the activity in the jailbreaking community also going down with every passing year.

Despite that, one cannot deny how innovative and useful jailbreak tweaks are, with Apple itself copying many iOS 15 features from jailbreak tweaks.

Are you one of those iPhone owners that still tend to jailbreak their iPhone? Do you look forward to jailbreaking your iPhone running iOS 15? Drop a comment and let us know!