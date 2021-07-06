This Jailbreak Tweak Protects Your iPhone from the Malformed Wi-Fi Name Bug

Recently, a malformed Wi-Fi network name was discovered that could completely disable Wi-Fi on your iPhone. Soon after, security researcher Carl Schou discovered another Wi-Fi name that could lead to the Wi-Fi module on your iPhone malfunctioning. If you have a jailbroken iPhone, there’s now a tweak that patches these two major security bugs.

The aptly named WiFiNameBugFix patches the issue on jailbroken iPhones so that they are not vulnerable to the Wi-Fi module being disabled or malfunctioning if they come in the range of a Wi-Fi network with a malformed name.

The developer does recommend that you forget all Wi-Fi and hotspots names on your iPhone. This is because if you ever remove the jailbreak tweak, your iPhone will start crashing if you ever connected it to a Wi-Fi network with a malformed SSID name with the tweak installed.

Remember that your iPhone’s Wi-Fi module can be disabled if it only comes in the range of a Wi-Fi SSID with a malformed name. So, this bug is more serious than one might expect.

The jailbreak tweak is compatible with all jailbroken iPhones and iPads running iOS 13 or iOS 14.

Apple is also almost certain to fix the Wi-Fi bug with the upcoming iOS 14.7 update. Until that happens, though, you can install this tweak on your jailbroken iPhone to ensure your iPhone’s Wi-Fi functionality is not affected in any way.

The WiFiNameBugFix jailbreak tweak is available as a free download.