Kuo: 2022 11-inch iPad Pro to Feature mini-LED Display

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company will switch to a mini-LED display on the 11-inch iPad Pro next year. Apple refreshed its iPad Pro lineup this year with an M1 chip and mini-LED display, but keep the latter exclusive to the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Kuo believes that in 2022, Apple will launch the 11-inch iPad Pro refresh with a mini-LED display. Additionally, the company will also launch a redesigned MacBook Air with the same display technology next year. The mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers higher brightness levels, deeper contrast, better color accuracy, and better-suited HDR workflows.

The addition of a mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro led Apple to bump its price by $100 this year. This price hike did not make its way to the 11-inch iPad Pro since it still shipped with an LCD panel. It remains to be seen if the company will bump the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro price if it indeed ships with a mini-LED display.

A previous Bloomberg report detailed that the 2022 iPad Pro will feature a glass back and support wireless charging and possibly even reverse wireless charging. Another report claimed the 2022 iPad Pro would be the first product from Apple to use chips based on TSMC’s 3nm fab.

Apple is reportedly looking to expand the use of mini-LED displays across its product lineup. The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are rumored to use a mini-LED display, with next year’s redesigned MacBook Air also switching to it.