Kuo: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to Enter Into Mass Production in Q3 2021

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple suppliers will start the mass production of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays in the third quarter of this year. This is in line with when Apple is expected to launch its redesigned MacBook Pro models this year.

Rumors so far indicate Apple could unveil the new MacBook Pro models in late Q3. However, going by Apple’s previous launch timeframe for new Macs, an early Q4 launch cannot be ruled out as well. Apple has usually launched new Macs at a separate event in October or November, with the September event reserved for new iPhones and Apple Watch.

Apple’s upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature a radical new design. As a part of the new design language, Apple is rumored to add a dedicated HDMI and SD card slot to the machines. It could also do away with the Touch Bar for good. Other reported changes include a thinner and lighter design with flat edges and MagSafe-like magnetic charging in tow.

There is a global semi-conductor shortage as well, which could put pressure on Apple’s supply chain. So, the company could wait for a few weeks to unveil the new MacBooks after they enter into mass production in Q3. Earlier this year, Apple announced the M1 iMac, but it could only put them on sale a month after their initial unveiling due to supply issues.