Kuo: Mini-LED MacBook Air to Launch in Mid-2022

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest investor note, claims that Apple will launch the redesigned MacBook Air with a mini-LED display in 2022. Apple is first rumored to launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this year with a mini-LED display.

The company will then follow it up with the launch of a new MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch mini-LED display in mid-2022. The new MacBook Air will come with a new M-series chip from Apple. For the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to use a more powerful ‘M1X’ variant of its existing M1 chip. A leaker suggests Apple will launch the new M2 chip with the new MacBook Air next year. Apple could also offer the new MacBook Air in a multitude of colors similar to the M1 iMac.

Apple already refreshed the MacBook Air lineup last year with its new M1 chip. This led to a noticeable improvement in performance and efficiency and fixed all the throttling issues that the machine used to face with Intel CPUs. The 2022 MacBook Air refresh will be a major one which will include a redesigned chassis, better display, faster processor, and more.

Apple is already using the mini-LED display on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Compared to traditional LCDs, mini-LED displays offer higher brightness levels, deeper blacks, better colors, contrast, and dynamic range. They are more suited for watching HDR content due to their higher peak brightness levels. Apple reportedly plans to switch to mini-LED display across all its key products over the next few years.