LAGOS Launches $6,500 18K Rose Gold Bracelet for Apple Watch

Fine jewelry maker LAGOS expanded its Smart Caviar collection with the launch of 18K Rose Gold bracelets for the Apple Watch. The new bracelets are priced at $1,900 and go up to $6,500 for the Rose Gold and diamond variant.

LAGOS is known for its ‘fine’ jewelry. The company already offers a range of bracelets for the Apple Watch. Today, the company further expanded the Smart Caviar collection with the introduction of new 18K Rose Gold bracelets. LAGOS says that the new bracelets for Apple Watch “enhance the look of the casual timepiece.”

The company introduced two new bracelets today. The lower-priced Rose Gold bracelet pairs with stainless steel “for effortless, everyday wear.” The Rose Gold bracelet that is paired with stainless steel will back you $1,900 for 38-40 mm Apple Watch and $2,3000 for 42-44mm.

“My designs have always been inspired by the strong, smart women who shop LAGOS. I like to explore different materials and offer options so that every woman can find something she loves. In this case, our customers made it clear that they wanted to see Smart Caviar Rose, and we were happy to oblige.” – LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos

The limited-edition ultra-luxe Rose Gold and diamond bracelets will be made to order. This variant will cost around $6,500. The new bracelets for Apple Watch are now available to order and can be purchased from the LAGOS store.