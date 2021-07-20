Leak: iPad mini to Feature A15 Bionic Chip, USB-C, and Smart Connector

Apple is rumored to refresh the iPad mini later this year. Ahead of that, a new leak has exclusively detailed some of the changes coming to Apple’s upcoming mini iPad.

The leak from 9to5Mac claims the upcoming iPad mini — carrying the codename J310 — will feature Apple’s upcoming A15 Bionic chipset. This is the same chip that Apple plans to use on its upcoming iPhone 13 series as well. Like the A14 Bionic, the A15 will be fabricated on TSMC’s 5nm node.

Two other major new changes coming to the new iPad mini include a USB-C port at the bottom and a Smart Connector at the rear. The current-gen. iPad mini features a Lightning connector. In comparison, barring Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad Air and iPad Pro feature a USB-C port that allows them to be connected to a host of other USB-C accessories. The iPad mini adopting a USB-C port will also allow users to connect various USB-C accessories to it.

The Smart Connector at the rear will allow Apple to launch new accessories for the iPad mini, like the Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard with Trackpad case. There’s no mention of the release date of the new iPad mini in today’s leak, but Apple should release it anywhere between September to November.

The leak does not talk about any increase in the display size or Apple switching to a Touch ID-integrated power button on the next iPad mini refresh. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Apple reporter Mark Gurman from Bloomberg have also reported that the iPad mini is due for a refresh this year.

The report also states that Apple is working on a refresh of the 10.2-inch iPad with a faster A13 Bionic chip. The current-gen. 10.2-inch iPad is powered by an A12 Bionic chipset. Apart from the faster chip, Apple is seemingly not planning any other upgrades for its next 10.2-inch iPad refresh.