Leak: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to Feature 1080p Webcam

Despite all the improvements that Apple has made to its MacBook lineup over the years, it has continued to stick with a 720p webcam on them. This could finally change with the upcoming MacBook Pros as Apple seemingly plans to include 1080p FaceTime HD cameras on them.

The 24-inch M1 iMac already ships with an improved 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and Apple will possibly use the same sensor on its upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro as well. Coupled with the M-series chip’s ISP improvements, the new MacBook Pro models should offer a much better video calling experience than existing Intel-based MacBooks.

I know a lot people are referencing Linus’s video (which is a great video by the way) but it’s good to note that the upcoming MacBook Pro will actually be getting an updated improved 1080p webcam for the next model and so will the entire Mac lineup. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 10, 2021

The leaker also claims that Apple would bring the same 1080p FaceTime HD camera to its entire Mac lineup. This means the 1080p webcam should be a part of the next MacBook Air refresh as well.

Rumors indicate that Apple is planning a major redesign of its MacBook Pro lineup this year. Apart from being thinner and lighter, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will reportedly feature a dedicated HDMI and SD card slot. Apple is also rumored to get rid of the Touch Bar for good. A MagSafe-like magnetic charging system is also rumored, though it is unclear if it will make the cut or not.

Existing MacBooks and Macs ship with a 720p FaceTime camera. The low-resolution of the camera translates into poor video call quality, which has stuck out like a sore thumb over the last year or so as millions of people worked from home and relied primarily on video calls and meetings for collaboration.