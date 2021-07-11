Leak: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to Feature 1080p Webcam

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on Jul 11, 2021 in Mac Rumors
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch 2020 Keyboard

Despite all the improvements that Apple has made to its MacBook lineup over the years, it has continued to stick with a 720p webcam on them. This could finally change with the upcoming MacBook Pros as Apple seemingly plans to include 1080p FaceTime HD cameras on them.

The 24-inch M1 iMac already ships with an improved 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and Apple will possibly use the same sensor on its upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro as well. Coupled with the M-series chip’s ISP improvements, the new MacBook Pro models should offer a much better video calling experience than existing Intel-based MacBooks.

The leaker also claims that Apple would bring the same 1080p FaceTime HD camera to its entire Mac lineup. This means the 1080p webcam should be a part of the next MacBook Air refresh as well.

Rumors indicate that Apple is planning a major redesign of its MacBook Pro lineup this year. Apart from being thinner and lighter, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will reportedly feature a dedicated HDMI and SD card slot. Apple is also rumored to get rid of the Touch Bar for good. A MagSafe-like magnetic charging system is also rumored, though it is unclear if it will make the cut or not.

Existing MacBooks and Macs ship with a 720p FaceTime camera. The low-resolution of the camera translates into poor video call quality, which has stuck out like a sore thumb over the last year or so as millions of people worked from home and relied primarily on video calls and meetings for collaboration.