M1 MacBook and 16-inch MacBook Pro Discounted to Their Lowest-Ever Prices

Amazon is offering heavy discounts on various MacBook Pro models, with most M1 Macs available at the lowest-ever prices we have tracked so far.

The deals on all MacBook Pro models are excellent and if you have been holding out on buying a new MacBook for some time, definitely check them out. These are deals that you definitely should not miss.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is down to $899 on Amazon after a $100 discount. The 512GB variant sees a bigger $149 discount that brings its price down to a very tempting $1,099, one of the lowest-ever prices for the machine.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Pro is discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The 256GB variant sees a massive $199 discount to $1,099, down from its retail price of $1,299.

The 512GB M1 MacBook Pro is available for $1,299 after a $199 discount from its retail price of $1,499.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to its lowest-ever price that we have tracked since its release. The deal is better than what retailers offered on Black Friday or Cyber Monday last year as well.

The 512GB Core i7 16-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro 5300M GPU is available for $1,999.99 post a $399 discount.

The 1TB Core i9 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro can be purchased for just $2,299 after a massive $499 discount. The machine usually retails for $2,799.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 Mac mini

The M1 Mac mini with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is available for $649 after a $50 discount. The 512GB variant also sees a similar $50 discount to $849. The M1 Mac mini is usually available with higher discounts, so you should wait for better deals if possible.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro has been discounted to their lowest-ever price of $189.99 on Amazon. The wireless earbuds usually retail for $249, so this is a pretty sweet discount and a deal that you should not miss.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods

The regular AirPods are also available with some pretty good discounts on Amazon. The 2nd gen. AirPods with wired charging case is available for $119, down from its retail price of $159.

As for the AirPods with wireless charging case, it can be purchased for $149.99 after a $50 discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Definitely make sure to take advantage of the deals above if you have been looking to buy a new MacBook for a while now. You are unlikely to get better deals than what’s mentioned above anytime soon.