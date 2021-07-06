Rumor: Apple to Announce M2 MacBook Air in H1 2022

A few weeks ago, we got our first look at the redesigned MacBook Air with white bezels and flat-edge design. Dylandkt, an Apple leaker with a mixed track record, claims that the Cupertino-based giants have plans to introduce the new colorful MacBook Air with an M2 chip in H1 2022.

Previously when Jon Prosser revealed the M2 MacBook Air renders, we’re blown away with its amazing blue color. Though, according to the leaker dylandkt, it seems like we’ll have to wait a bit longer. According to the leaker, Apple’s M2 processor “is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful MacBook (Air).”

Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful Macbook (Air). — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 5, 2021

Dylandkt notes that Apple will not introduce a MacBook Air with the upcoming M1X chip. That chip is “reserved” for the “Pro Mac” devices — probably the upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro. He claims that M1X and M2 are two different chips from Apple. Even though M1X will be a powerful chip that will draw a lot of power, the MacBook Air will not be able to deliver the power and keep the chip cool due to its fanless design.

M1X is an extension of the M1 processor with greater power draw, more cpu and gpu cores. M2 is a next generation chip most likely built on the same foundation the A15 is built on. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 5, 2021

While M1X will be an extension of the current M1 Apple Silicon chip, M2 will be the “next-generation” M-series chip. He goes onto claim that M2 will be based on “the same foundation the A15 is built on.” According to previous reports, M1X will just be an extension of the M1 chip with more thunderbolt channels, CPU cores, and GPU cores.

Apple’s M2 chip is said to have entered mass production, which makes this a plausible claim that the chip will be ready for devices next year. Dylandkt’s claims also corroborate Ming-Chi Kuo’s claims of a new MacBook Air coming next year.

As for the 2022 MacBook Air, Apple has big plans for the next-generation ‘ultraportable’ laptop. The MacBook Air is expected to receive the colorful treatment. The new MacBook Air is expected to come in M1 iMac-like colors, such as blue, green, red, and more. Moreover, the laptop is also said to use white bezels, instead of black ones.