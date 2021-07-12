Mac Shipments Surge despite Chip Shortage and Logistics Issues

Global PC shipments have surged despite pandemic and chip shortages. As per IDC’s latest report, Mac shipments have surged by 10 percent in 2021 Q2 compared to the previous year.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device tracker shows shipments of personal computers. It includes shipment data for desktops, laptops, notebooks, and also workstations. According to the report, the global personal computer shipment reached 83.6 million units in Q2 this year, thus registering a 13.2% Year-on-Year increase. The double-digit growth is commendable especially considering adversities like chip shortage and the logistics issues.

IDC report says the demand potential in the commercial segment is picking up as businesses are slowly opening. In the meantime, consumer demand is slowing down as “people shift spending priorities after nearly a year of aggressive PC buying.” Putting things into perspective, the 13 percent Q2 growth is relatively lower than 55.9 percent growth in Q1 2021.

“The market faces mixed signals as far as demand is concerned. With businesses opening back up, demand potential in the commercial segment appears promising. However, there are also early indicators of consumer demand slowing down as people shift spending priorities after nearly a year of aggressive PC buying.”- Neha Mahajan, Senior research analyst IDC.

Apple doesn’t reveal exact Mac shipment numbers. The IDC report combines shipment data obtained from multiple sources and puts forward the estimates. Apple is the world’s fourth-largest PC vendor as the list is topped by Lenovo and HP. Interestingly, Apple’s shipment numbers are very close to Acer. However, the top three PC vendors have almost double the shipments as that of Apple. We will get a clearer picture once Apple’s third-quarter earnings are announced later this month as it includes Mac revenue.