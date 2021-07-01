macOS Monterey Public Beta Download Available Now

A day after Apple released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Beta, the company has released macOS Monterey Public Beta. The first public beta of macOS 12 comes almost three weeks after the release of macOS 12 Developer Beta 1.

Apple unveiled macOS 12 during the WWDC 2021 keynote. After the keynote, the company released macOS 12 Monterey Developer Beta 1 to developers for beta testing. Now, you no longer need a Developer Account to install macOS 12 Monterey on your Macs and MacBook right now to try new features.

The new macOS brings a lot of features to the Mac. You can now use iPad and Mac seamlessly with the new Universal Control feature that allows your to share files, images, audio, and even cursor from Mac to the iPad. It automatically knows when an iPad is in the vicinity of the Mac and then you can start sharing contents between the two. You can even share windows.

Moreover, the new macOS Monterey brings redesigned Safari to the Mac. It has a new Tab Groups feature that allows you to save websites and open tabs in a Collection which you can access later. The tab layout has also been improved. macOS Monterey also brings the Shortcuts app to the Mac for the first time. It will replace the Automator app.

Since this is the first public beta of the new macOS Monterey, several bugs and performance issues are expected in the build. If you don’t have a dedicated Mac for testing the new version of macOS, we would advise you not to install it on your main computer. It is always recommended to wait for the stable release of the macOS version.