Apple has officially launched the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 series. While a few MagSafe battery packs are available for the iPhone 12 from third-party accessory makers, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is slightly different in terms of features and convenience. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12.

If you are looking to buy the MagSafe Battery Pack for your iPhone 12, you should definitely check out Apple’s offering, as it integrates neatly with iOS.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12: Everything to Know

Q) How Much Does Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Cost?

A) The MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 is priced at $99. There’s only one variant of the battery pack that’s compatible with the entire iPhone 12 lineup, including the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Q) Is the Battery Pack Available in Multiple Colors? What Material Is it Made Of? Is It Water-Resistant?

A) The MagSafe Battery Pack is only available in white. It has a rubberized surface with rounded edges. An Apple logo sits at the center of the battery pack. Unlike the iPhone 12 series, the Battery Pack itself is not water-resistant, so do not dunk it in water.

Q) Is the MagSafe Battery Pack Compatible with Older iPhones? How Is it Different From Older Battery Packs from Apple?

A) Apple’s previous battery packs for iPhones connected to the device using a passthrough Lighting connector. That’s not the case with the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is why it is not compatible with older iPhones.

Q) How Does One Charge the MagSafe Battery Pack?

A) The MagSafe Battery Pack features a Lightning port for charging purposes. It does not have wireless charging but features reverse wireless charging via which it charges the iPhone 12.

Q) What is the Battery Capacity of the MagSafe Battery Pack? Will It be Able to Charge the iPhone 12 Fully?

A) Apple has not revealed the battery capacity of the MagSafe Battery Pack. However, the case is estimated to have a battery capacity of around 1,400mAh. That’s not enough to fully charge even the iPhone 12 mini, which has the smallest battery among the entire iPhone 12 lineup.

Since the MagSafe Battery Pack charges the iPhone 12 wirelessly, some energy is also lost during the charging process.

Q) How Does the MagSafe Battery Pack Charge the iPhone 12 and at What Speeds?

A) Once attached, the MagSafe Battery Pack will charge the iPhone 12 wirelessly at speeds of up to 5W. This is very slow, and your iPhone 12 will take a fair bit of time to fully charge at this speed. Since the MagSafe Battery Pack charges the iPhone 12 wirelessly, your iPhone can get warm during the process. This can also be why Apple has limited the MagSafe Battery Pack charging speeds to just 5W.

The charging speeds increase to 15W when you connect the MagSafe Battery Pack with a Lightning cable connected to a 20W or higher power adapter. This passthrough charging allows the MagSafe Battery Pack to charge the iPhone and itself using just a single wire.

A) The MagSafe Battery Pack features a Lightning port for charging purposes. It also supports passthrough charging, so the portable battery pack can charge your iPhone while also charging itself. Your iPhone will be first charged to 80 percent, after which the MagSafe Battery Pack will begin charging.

Make sure to use a 20W or higher power adapter for this, with a minimum 15W charger required if you want to charge both devices at once. A 10W or lower power charging brick will not provide enough juice to charge the MagSafe battery pack and your iPhone 12 simultaneously.

Q) How Can You View the Remaining Battery Status of the MagSafe Battery Pack?

A) As a first-party accessory, the MagSafe Battery Pack integrates easily with iOS. This means you can view the remaining battery percentage of the MagSafe Battery Pack in the Battery Widget of your iPhone alongside your other Apple accessories. This is not possible with other MagSafe-based battery packs, which is why they feature an LED status indicator to show the remaining battery percentage.

Q) Is the MagSafe Battery Pack Compatible With iPhone Cases and Other Accessories?

A) The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with other MagSafe-based accessories. So, if you use a MagSafe case or a MagSafe leather wallet, you can tack the MagSafe Battery Pack on top of it. The fit might not be secure enough, and there’s always a probability the battery pack will fall off due to poor connection with the magnets.

Q) Are Other Third-Party Battery Packs for iPhone 12 Better Than Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack?

A) Depending on your needs, yes. Third-party battery packs for the iPhone 12 have higher capacities battery which is what ultimately matters. They might not integrate neatly with iOS like Apple’s offering, but they can ultimately charge your iPhone 12 more.

Q) How Does Apple Manage Heat With the MagSafe Battery Pack?

A) Since the MagSafe Battery Pack charges the iPhone 12 wirelessly, your iPhone is bound to get hot. This can be an issue if you live in an area with a high ambient temperature, as that can quickly degrade the battery lifespan of your iPhone 12.

Your iPhone will be automatically limited to an 80 percent charge if it gets very hot while charging through the MagSafe Battery Pack. In some cases, your iPhone might not charge more than 90 percent with the battery pack. You will have to long-press on the Low Power Mode button in iOS Control Center and select Continue to charge your iPhone fully in such cases.

You can buy the iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack from Apple from here.

