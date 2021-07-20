MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 First Impressions, Unboxing Roundup

With the MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 now available to purchase, the first batch of impressions, reviews, and unboxing videos have hit the internet. The unboxing videos give a closer look at the new MagSafe battery pack, showcasing its design and how thick it is in real life.

First impression of all the YouTubers that unbox the MagSafe battery pack is that the device is “chunky.” The device is made out of sturdy, hard, and textured plastic, though the official images of the device make it look like rubberized plastic. Interestingly, the Apple logo on the MagSafe battery pack aligns with the Apple logo on all the iPhone 12 models when it’s put on them.

The MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 charges via the lightning port. One of the videos confirms that the MagSafe battery pack doesn’t charge wirelessly. The only way to charge the wireless power bank is via the lightning port.

The MagSafe battery pack is compatible with almost all of the Qi-compatible devices. This means that the battery pack can be used to charge AirPods and other wireless charging devices as well. However, they won’t attach to the device magnetically.

The videos also confirm that there is no USB Type-C to Lightning cable included in the box. As expected, Apple isn’t bundling 20W USB C power adapter as well and both of these accessories (cable and power adapter) will have to be bought separately.

Do you plan on buying the new MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12? Or do you think the wireless power bank is a little bit too expensive? Drop a comment and let us know!