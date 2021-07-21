Netflix Plans to Take on Apple Arcade With Free Mobile Games for Subscribers

Netflix today announced its plans for expansion into the gaming industry. Along with the TV shows and movies, you’ll be able to play free of cost and ad-free games on the Netflix app on your mobile. Netflix believes that gaming is “another new content category,” and is similar to its “expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV.”

Netflix isn’t going full-blown cloud gaming though. The company plans to build games for its hit TV shows and movies, like Black Mirror Bandersnatch and Stranger Things. Initially, Netflix’s gaming service will only be focused on mobile and will be free-to-play for its subscribers.

Netflix will analyze how its members “value games” and then will plan its road ahead. The company wrote a letter (seen by The Verge) to the investors saying:

“Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

The mobile gaming industry has been an attraction for quite a lot of big tech companies. Apple launched its gaming service, called Apple Arcade, back in 2019. However, it has failed to pick up since the launch. Google also started its own in-house game production company for Stadia. That company was also shut down only a year after Stadia was launched for the public.

What are your thoughts on Netflix entering the mobile gaming industry sector? Would you like to play games for famous Netflix titles? Let us know in the comments section below!