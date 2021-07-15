These New Emojis Could be Coming to Your iPhone Soon

Apple has always been one of the first companies to add new emojis to the iPhone. According to a new report by Emojipedia, new emojis including biting lips, saluting face, crying face with happiness, peek a boo, and many more emojis might be coming to the iPhone this year.

Though Unicode Consortium is yet to approve Emoji 14.0, Emojipedia has published detailed renders of what the upcoming emojis could look like.

The new face emojis include melting face, face with open eyes and hand over mouth, face with peeking eye, saluting face, dotted line face, face with the diagonal mouth, and face holding back tears.

Other new emojis that could be a part of Emoji 14.0 includes a person with crown, heart hands, 25 handshake variants including heart hands, beans, pregnant person, troll, lotus, empty nest, beans, wheel, low battery, pouring liquid, x-ray, and many more. The number of emojis goes over 100 when you include the skin tone variants.

It’s worth noting that these emojis have not been approved yet. Unicode Consortium is set to meet in September 2021 and finalize Emoji 14.0. Even when they approve Emoji 14.0, it could be some time before Apple integrates the emojis into iPhone, iPad, and Mac since Apple, basically every other tech company, create their own emoji set based on the ones released by Unicode.

What are your thoughts on these new emojis? Which one do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section down below!