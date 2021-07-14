Report: No Touch ID on iPhone 13, 2022 iPhones to Feature Even Smaller Notch

Multiple rumors have claimed that iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch. Apple reporter Mark Gurman has now corroborated this in his latest Bloomberg report. Interestingly, Gurman also claims that Apple will further reduce the size of the notch on the 2022 iPhones.

Leaked photos have already given us a good look at the iPhone 13’s smaller notch. It remains to be seen how much more Apple can shrink the notch in 2022 iPhones.

Gurman also claims in the report that Apple has tested iPhone 13 prototypes with an in-display fingerprint scanner/Touch ID. However, the feature will not make its way to the final consumer version of the device. Apple ditched Touch ID entirely with the iPhone X in 2017 and has relied solely on Face ID since then.

While Face ID is convenient, it has its own set of drawbacks. It does not work with masks and requires one to hold their iPhone at a particular angle to work properly. There have been rumors of Apple bringing back Touch ID to iPhones in the future, but it is unclear when that will happen.

Almost all major flagship Android smartphones feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock, albeit their implementation is less secure than Apple’s since they rely solely on the front camera. However, having two biometric unlock options is useful as Face ID might not work in many cases. Face ID limitation became even clearer to iPhone users over the last year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to wear masks, and Face ID did not work with masks, leading to a frustrating user experience.

Do you think Apple should bring back Touch ID on its iPhone lineup? Or should it continue using Face ID?