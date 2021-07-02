Qualcomm Claims Its Future Laptop Processors Will ‘Compete With’ Apple M1

Qualcomm is ready to fight Apple to take the place of Intel in ARM-based laptop chipsets. The company executives claim that with the help of ex-Apple engineers, it will be able to develop a chipset that is able to “compete with” Apple M1.

In an interview with Reuters, Qualcomm’s chief Cristiano Amon has said that the company can “have the best chip on the market next year.” Amon believes that Qualcomm can take the help of engineers who previously worked in Apple’s CPU department, and have now left the company for Qualcomm.

“Longtime processor suppliers Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have no chips as energy efficient as Apple’s. Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon told Reuters on Thursday he believes his company can have the best chip on the market, with help from a team of chip architects who formerly worked on the Apple chip but now work at Qualcomm.”

Apple introduced its first in-house Silicon M1 chip for Macs last year. The chip, based on ARM architecture, has done wonders for the Mac lineup. The chip has exceeded all expectations, in terms of battery life, performance, and even backward compatibility.

Amon says that the company will draw lessons from the smartphone market.

“It was not enough just to provide modem chips for phones’ wireless data connectivity. Qualcomm also needed to provide the brains to turn the phone into a computer, which it now does for most premium Android devices.”

Amon believes that 5G will be a big thing for laptops next year, and the company is targeting “to push 5G connectivity” along with a “powerful central processor unit.” Qualcomm will start selling Nuvia chips in laptops next year. Nuvia was a startup Qualcomm acquired for $1.4 billion. It had many ex-Apple engineers working for it whose help Amon plans to take for Nuvia-based laptop chips.

