Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Could Launch in September

The latest report from DigiTimes suggests that Apple could launch the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays in September.

Rumors surrounding the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been circulating for a few months now. Apple was initially rumored to showcase the new MacBooks at WWDC 2021, but that did not happen.

Today’s DigiTimes report claims that Apple is considering making a significant investment in its mini-LED supply chain to boost production ahead of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro launch towards the end of the third quarter this year.

Apple usually launches new iPhones in September, and it is possible we could see the company unveil its new Macs alongside the iPhone 13 series this year.

Rumors point to Apple radically redesigning the MacBook Pro lineup this year. The smaller MacBook Pro will get a bigger 14-inch display alongside smaller bezels. This new model will not replace the existing low-end M1 MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display.

Both MacBook Pro models will be lighter and slimmer than the models they replace. They will also feature an M1X chip with up to 32-core GPU for excellent performance. Interestingly, reports suggest Apple will bring back the HDMI port and SD card slot on its new MacBook Pro models. The MagSafe-based magnetic charging system will also make a comeback. Apple will also do away with the TouchBar and the MacBook Pro logo beneath the display.

The mini-LED display panel will also help with higher brightness levels, deeper blacks, better contrast, color accuracy, and more.

Our Take

The new MacBook Pro refresh is easily shaping up to be a major upgrade for Apple’s Pro lineup of portable Macs. Apart from the design improvements, the new M1x-chip from Apple should bring about a notable leap in performance and power efficiency.