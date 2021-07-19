Rumor: iPhone SE 3 With 5G to Launch in H1 2022

Citing “industry sources,” DigiTimes claims that Apple will launch the iPhone SE refresh in the first half of 2022. The iPhone SE 3 will be powered by an A14 Bionic chip and pack 5G connectivity.

Apple last updated the iPhone SE in 2020 with a faster A13 Bionic processor, a bigger 4.7-inch screen, an updated iPhone 8-like design, and improved cameras.

For the 2022 iPhone SE 3, Apple is expected to retain the same design language as the 2020 iPhone SE. The next-gen iPhone will switch to a faster A14 Bionic chip and add 5G connectivity to it. This would make the refreshed iPhone SE the cheapest iPhone with 5G support in Apple’s iPhone lineup.

Apple is rumored to give the iPhone SE a bigger revamp in 2023, with a new design that will see the company do away with the Touch ID-based Home button. Instead, rumors indicate Apple will switch to a punch-hole display with the Touch ID sensor being integrated into the Side/power button like on the iPad Air (2020).

There were also rumors of Apple launching an iPhone SE Plus variant next year with a bigger display and larger battery. However, that’s unlikely to happen, especially since the device will overlap with the iPhone 13 mini and other offerings from Apple.

Apple launched the last two iPhone SE iterations in March-April, and it will likely follow a similar timeframe for the launch of the iPhone SE 3 next year.