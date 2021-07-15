Spain’s Consumer Rights Group Demands Compensation From Apple for Slowing Down iPhones After iOS 14.5 Update

Feeling your iPhone has slowed down with the recent iOS 14.5 or iOS 14.6 update? Turns out, you’re not alone. Spain’s Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has sent a letter to Apple saying the latest iOS updates have damaged the performance of their device. The consumer group is now demanding compensation for slowing down iPhones with iOS 14.5 update.

The report was first published by the Spanish website iPhoneros. According to the website, OCU has warned Apple that the iOS 14.5, iOS 14.5.1, and iOS 14.6 updates have “significantly damaged consumer devices” by “causing their processor speed to drop dramatically” and lowering battery life. OCU has cited several media outlets in support of the claim.

OCU has asked Apple to explain why even the newer iPhones like iPhone 8, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 are lagging with the new iOS updates. It has asked Apple to justify the “lack of performance” and “initiate a dialog with Apple” in order to find the “best way to compensate consumers.”

OCU is threatening Apple that it will take the company to the court if it fails to find a satisfactory response from it.

“Whether Apple does not respond properly, other actions could be taken in the national courts to enforce consumer rights.”

This isn’t the first time Apple has been accused of throttling the performance of its iPhone. Apple was found guilty of throttling the performance of its older iPhones, including iPhone 6, 6s, and SE. Since then, Apple has introduced Battery Health that lets you measure your iPhone’s performance.

This comes ahead of iOS 14.7 release to the public. Apple is actively testing the iOS 14.7 update for iPhone, with it receiving over 5 developer betas. Whether or not iOS 14.7 fixes the performance issues, only time will tell.

Do you think the latest iOS updates have slowed down your iPhone? What are your thoughts on your iPhone’s performance? Let us know in the comments section below!