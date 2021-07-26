Spotify’s ‘What’s New’ Tab Lets You Keep Track of Latest Releases

Having a hard time keeping track of the new music releases? Well, Spotify’s here to help.

Spotify today announced a new “What’s New” tab coming to its Android, iOS, and desktop apps. The company says this the “What’s New” feed will immediately gather “all the new releases from the artists and shows you follow on Spotify.”

Spotify says that over 50,000 hours of content is uploaded to its server every day. Naturally, keeping a track of new music releases from music creators becomes hard. The new “What’s New” tab will bring all the new content from the music creators and podcast hosts you follow under one simple area.

A new bell icon (🔔) would appear in the top bar of Spotify’s Android and iOS apps. Tapping the icon will reveal the “What’s New” feed. This new section will show all the new music releases from your followed content creators.

Spotify says the feed is updated in real-time, so you don’t need to pull down to fetch new songs. The “What’s New” tab also features filters making it easier to sort new music releases.

Spotify says the new “What’s New” tab will be rolling out to users “over the coming weeks.” What are your thoughts on the new Spotify feature? Let us know in the comments section down below!