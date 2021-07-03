Start Your UI Design Journey With Wondershare Mockitt Design Tool

Gone are the days when we used to rely on Adobe Photoshop to create UI/UX design and mockups. It’s 2021, and now we have dedicated UI design software available for Windows and Mac. There are dozens of UI design tools out there. Among them, Wondershare Mockitt stands out for several reasons.

Wondershare’s Mockitt carries all the necessary elements required in UI design software. These days, UI design software shouldn’t be limited to design tools and functions only. Creators now ask for prototyping and live collaboration with the team as well. And we have to say, Wondershare Mockitt doesn’t disappoint in any of these areas.

What Is Mockitt? Why Should You Download It?

Wondershare Mockitt by Wondershare is a UI/UX design software that allows creators to build beautiful UI designs and UX mockups on the go.

Unlike some of its rivals (hi Sketch), cross-platform availability isn’t an issue here. Mockitt is accessible on Mac, Windows, and the Web. No matter which device you use, you are always in good company with Wondershare Mockitt.

Mockitt isn’t limited to UI design functions only. The software also nails the live collaboration function with team members, advanced prototyping, and more. Convinced to give it a try?

Let’s dig more.

WonderShare Mockitt Overview

Let’s start the list with the major headline feature of Mockitt – Real-time collaboration.

Real-time Collaboration with Design Team

One can also refer to Mockitt as Google Docs of UI design tools. And there is a good reason for that. The software comes with live sharing among team members.

This is mighty useful when you are working as a team on a big project. You need inputs from the team to implement into the final design. Sharing the design files back and forth can bring down the overall productivity.

Instead, you can invite a team member to your design space and take live input directly in the software. This is one reason for Figma’s sky-rocketing popularity these days, and we are glad to see the same implementation in Mockitt.

Share your design with a simple link, and others can preview it on any device anywhere. Inspect the design and generate code automatically.

Online Platform for Easy Access

Mockitt isn’t limited to Windows and Mac only. The software is also available on the web. Meaning, one can view, edit, and create UI designs from a Chromebook and Linux-based system as well.

Mockitt is a joy to use with your team members, and some of the members on your team might prefer Chrome OS or Linux for their needs. Mockitt covers them with the web version here.

Collaboration Tools for Developer Team

To execute your UI design vision into reality, you need a seamless collaboration with the developer team. Mockitt covers them as well with built-in functions.

The software offers a Flowchart tool, Prototyping tool, and a Mindmap tool to brainstorm ideas with the developer team.

Design Tools

Here is where Mockitt has nailed the execution with several features on offer.

First of all, Mockitt design tool supports Sketch (current industry leader) file import. If you have a Sketch file from an old project, you can import it in Mockitt and start making changes.

The software also comes with History management and Team Library management. The latter is very useful as it lets you create consistent design specifications and standards for your team.

Storage and Security

Mockitt offers financial-grade security to protect your creativity with professional qualifications. The default cloud storage will ensure that you’ll not lose your files.

Templates Support

Templates gallery is the heart of any UI design software. Most users prefer to start with a template compared to creating a design from scratch.

Mockitt offers a good amount of templates to begin with. You can find some of the beautiful templates from the official Mockitt website.

Mockitt has a dedicated section for showcasing UX/UI design templates made by the company as well as the community. For example, Mockitt offers many pre-built dynamic components, including charts, diagrams, dropdown menu, collapse, navigation menu, and more. You only need to fill in data or options to generate common dynamic components, without setting the interactive state manually. It’s a good place to get some ideas and motivation for your next design project.

Fast prototyping just by drag & drop

Mockitt has the most user intuitive user interface. With it’s abundant widgets, icons, and templates, even beginners can work like pros just by dragging and dropping vast components from its library. Add and typeset widgets as well as create interactive events easily. Mockitt offers an extensive range of options that are easy to find and use – Dynamic and Static widgets, Stock Photos, Royalty-free Action Sounds, and more.

Multi-Mention Support

This is a part of the live collaboration feature. You can mention a team member, and they will get a notification about the feedback or design change. It is similar to what we use in Google Docs, and the overall implementation is spot-on in Mockitt.

As you can see from the list above, Mockitt is absolutely worth a try if you are looking to start your journey in the UI design space.

Experienced designers won’t miss out on anything as well. Mockitt supports Sketch files, and the whole interface is designed in line with the standard buttons and menus in relevant places.

Wondershare is committing long-term support for the design community. The company has a dedicated YouTube channel and Medium presence with all the necessary tutorials and guides to get started.

Price

Wondershare Mockitt offers a five-day free trial. One can also pay for a quarterly or yearly plan to save some bucks.

Get in Mockitt Workspace and begin your UI/UX design journey for free!

Wondershare Mockitt is one of the best design tools out there. What are you waiting for? Use the link above and give Mockitt a try. Do let us know about your experience using the software in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. These posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.