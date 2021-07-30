Take Your Video Editing Experience to the Next Level with Wondershare Filmora

One of the reasons for Mac’s glorying popularity is third-party apps support for professionals. The Mac ecosystem carries a good number of video and audio software for creators. Most users are familiar with Final Cut Pro and the software suite from Adobe. Another player is emerging to challenge the current market leaders. Filmora by Wondershare is promising powerful and fun video editing functions with a familiar UI. Let’s take it for a spin.

What Is Filmora?

When it comes to video editing for Mac, we often talk about Adobe Premiere Pro, Movavi, and the Final Cut Pro from Apple. They are capable on their own but they do require a steep learning curve. And here is where the problems begin for someone looking for basic video editing on Mac.

After all, not everyone is a professional creating video for a living. Those video editing software solutions from Apple and Adobe might be overkill for some. This is the gap Wondershare is trying to fill with Filmora.

Don’t mistake Filmora as a basic video editing app though. Power users will find themselves right at home with a familiar UI and rich editing functions. The company is trying to cover the majority from beginners to pros with Filmora video editing software.

Unlike some of its rivals, Filmora isn’t limited to Mac only. You can download and use the software on Windows as well. If you plan to change your workflow in the future, Filmora has got you covered on that as well. You don’t need to learn new software from scratch.

Why do You need to Give Filmora a Try?

As we mentioned above, cross-platform availability isn’t an issue with Filmora. You can download and use Filmora on both Mac and Windows with an identical UI. The pricing structure (more on that later) is simplified as well.

The company hasn’t forgotten about millennials as well. The software is full of fun elements such as AR stickers, AI portraits, a bunch of video effects, motion tracking, and more.

A steep learning curve is needed whenever you decide to take a new video editing software for a spin. That’s not the case with Filmora though. There are a couple of reasons for an easy onboarding experience.

Filmora has an easy-to-use UI with the right elements at the right place. If you are already using a rival software, you won’t have a hard time figuring out menus and buttons in the software.

On top of that, the Filmora software is jam-packed with several tutorials and guides, to begin with. This is mighty useful for someone beginning his video editing journey with Filmora.

Still not convinced to give Filmora a try? Let’s take a look at major Filmora features on offer.

Filmora Features at Glance

Filmora has integrated dozens of useful video editing functions to create a beautiful video on Mac. We have cherry-picked some of the best features among them.

AI Portrait to remove video background automatically

AR stickers with emojis, animals, and so on

Auto reframe to detect and crop a focal point in any video

Motion tracking for intuitive tracking

Stunning split-screen templates for eye-catching social media posts

Customizable built-in video effects

Tons of filters to choose from

Blur effects

A huge variety of built-in transitions

Speed controls

Built-in music and audio controls

Support for Apple M1 chip

A lot of import options and much more.

As you can see from the list above, Wondershare wasn’t kidding when they announced to take on market leaders in the video editing market.

Some of the features are often missing from the rival apps. Other add-ons such as auto reframe, motion tracking etc. are better implemented on Filmora. It’s all about the execution and here’s where Filmora pulls ahead from the competition.

Let’s take a look at some of the features in detail.

Lots of Import Options to Start Video Editing

Filmora has nailed the basics for video editing software. One of the pain points for a professional dealing with video editing software has been a limited number of import options. Filmora takes care of the hassle with lots of video/photos import options.

You can directly import/export photos or videos from multiple sources such as Photos library, iPhone, GoPro, camcorder, and other devices. No matter which device you own, Filmora has got you covered with rich import options.

Simply plug in the device to Mac and it will show up in the Filmora home interface. You can peek and import the exact items you need for video editing.

AI Portrait

As the name suggests, users can easily remove the background or blur it using the built-in tool.

If you plan to remove the background during video editing, you no longer need a green screen or chroma key. You can use the built-in AI in Filmora to remove the background. The software is smart enough to delete the prime object in the video feed. It will apply the portrait filter or even offers to change the background with your choice.

Once you get hang of it, it will be difficult for you to go back to other software that doesn’t offer such a function. Even the market leader Adobe is limited to manual outline portraits.

Meaning, you will have to manually crop out the prime objects in a video feed and then apply the blur effect in the background. It’s time-consuming and some users might not get comfortable with it due to the initial learning curve.

Filmora’s AI Portrait tool takes away the hurdle of manual work. You can let the Filmora AI tool apply the magic and change the video background without a green screen or chroma key.

AR Stickers

This is yet another useful add-on designed to attract a young audience to the Filmora ecosystem. You can click and drag the sticker on the timeline. The system is smart enough to automatically detect the human face and add a sticker on the face.

As of now, Filmora offers 40 face stickers including animal, accessory, character, and more. We expect to see more sticker packs arrive in future updates.

New Stock Media Experience

With the v10.4 update, you no longer need to juggle between the web and Filmora software to find the perfect picture for your project. You can directly download files from Giphy, Unsplash, and Pixabay from the Filmora software itself.

Auto Reframe

Auto reframe function is limited to a few video editing software solutions out there. Filmora is one of them. It automatically detects and crops a focal point in any video. For example, the Filmora software is capable enough to detect a moving object and the video can be cropped automatically for social media channels.

Motion Tracking

Motion tracking offers intuitive tracking to allow you to follow any subject in your video. Filmora provides hundreds of cool elements to light up your motion.

Built-in Music and Audio Controls

First, we talked about the Pixabay, Unsplash, and Giphy integration to import gifs and wallpapers in the Filmora app. Wondershare doesn’t stop here.

The company has added a built-in audio library that lets you access a selection of royalty-free music and sound effects. You can adjust audio speed, volume, use audio keyframing to turn sound up or down without cutting.

Native Screen Recorder Tool

This is a must-have for those who need a video editor to create online guides and educational courses. Instead of relying on Mac’s built-in screen recorder or any third-party solution, you can use Filmora’s built-in screen recorder tool to capture the screen area and narrate at the same time.

Record the screen, record a voice-over, edit the video based on your preference, style, and animations, and your next Skillshare or Udemy course is good to go. It can also be useful for teachers trying to make a quick course explaining key elements using Filmora’s built-in screen recorder tool.

We are just scratching the surface here. Filmora offers many color correction features, animation styles, the ability to create custom animation, custom speed, a built-in screen recorder, the ability to capture different frames of a video as a PNG file, and more.

Price

First of all, Filmora offers a free trial, to begin with. You can try the software before committing to a paid plan. Speaking of paid plans, you can either purchase Filmora X annual plan at $51.99 per year or subscribe to the Perpetual plan at $79.99as a one-time fee.

View Filmora pricing

Filmora opens a door of opportunity for anyone looking to start his/her career as a video editor or content creator. It carries enough goodies to please a young audience as well as professionals.

Download Filmora, give it a try and tell us about your experience with the software in the comments below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.