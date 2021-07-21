Twitter Begins Testing Dislike Button on iPhone

Have you been wishing for a dislike button for those stingy replies on your tweets? Well, your wish might be coming true. Twitter today announced that the company is testing a new downvote, or dislike, button on its iOS app. Twitter says that the feature is available for “some” iOS users.

Twitter confirmed the testing of the new feature via its Twitter Support account. In the tweet, Twitter says that some iOS users will start seeing upvotes and downvotes buttons on tweet replies. Dislikes won’t be shown publicly, whereas upvotes will be shown as likes, the company says. Right now, it seems that the feature is only intended for internal metrics.

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes. pic.twitter.com/hrBfrKQdcY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2021

Twitter says that it wants to “understand the types of replies you find relevant” in a conversation. By analyzing the types of replies you like, or dislike, it will start recommending replies you may want to see. The prompt when you first dislike or like a tweet says:

“Dislikes aren’t public or visible to the author, while Likes are. They both help us understand what people think is valuable to the conversation.”

Twitter is seemingly becoming interested in how people react to tweets. The company also started testing emoji-style reactions to tweets. It is also testing a new full-screen mode for images on iPhone. What are your thoughts on the dislike button on the Twitter app? Drop a comment and let us know!