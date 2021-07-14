Twitter is Shutting Down Fleets, Its Instagram Stories Clone

Just a few months after introducing its Instagram Stories-like Fleets feature, Twitter is shutting it down. Twitter will remove the Fleets from its Android and iPhone apps on August 3rd.

Twitter says that the move comes after it failed to see an increase “in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets” as they hoped. Twitter will now remove Fleets on August 3. The feature was yet to launch on Twitter for web and desktop apps.

Twitter started testing its Stories feature in March 2020. It was the time when Instagram and even LinkedIn had copied the Snapchat Story like feature into their apps. The feature was introduced in Android and iPhone apps this year only. And even though social media said that the feature was introduced to increase the number of conversations, it has failed to do so.

“We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.” — Ilya Brown, VP Product, Brand & Video Ads, Twitter

Twitter says that the top bar will now show the active Spaces. Even though the company is testing a dedicated tab for Spaces, currently, the top bar will show the active spaces. Moreover, the company

This post is developing…