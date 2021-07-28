Twitter Is Testing a New Feature That Lets You Shop within the App

In the recent past, Twitter has added a slew of new features like Ticketed Space, subscription and more. A majority of these features are designed to help creators (and Twitter) rake in more revenue. The company is now piloting a shopping feature allowing businesses to add a shopping section. Twitter calls it the Shop Module, and it is available in the US starting today.

Next time you check out a brand page on Twitter, you could find them listing their products. All the seller has to do is add a shopping section to their profiles. Once done, visitors will be able to see a carousel of products and purchase without exiting the platform. Twitter is currently testing Shop Module on iOS and is available for those using the Twitter in English.

We’re starting small with a handful of brands in the United States. People in the US who use Twitter in English on iOS devices will see the Shop Module. We believe in the power of the conversations that Twitter facilitates around products. With this pilot, we’ll get to explore how our engaged, responsive, and chatty audience reacts to products that are emotionally charged — like a new jersey from your favorite sports team — or that provide lasting impact — like a new skincare regimen.”

Currently, Twitter is testing Shop Module with select brands, including GameStop, Arden Cove, and others. However, the company has not revealed any plans about adding more brands.

Our Take

Hosting a shop on social media platform is not something new. Furthermore, Twitter’s competitors, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Pinterest, already offer similar features. Interestingly, even Twitter tried embedding a “Buy” button only to drop the feature a few years later.