Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Updated With ‘Major Stability Improvements’

There’s a new update for Unc0ver for iOS 14 with some “major stability and reliability improvements.” The latest release of Unc0ver jailbreak does not contain any other changes, but reliability improvements are always welcome as they will improve your overall jailbreaking experience.

Pwn20wnd has not detailed the changes in the latest release of Uncover v6.2.0. The change-log only states that Unc0ver 6.2.0 brings “major stability and reliability improvements to iOS 14 support.”

To update Unc0ver on your jailbroken iPhone, simply download and install the latest Unc0ver IPA. You can download the latest IPA from Unc0ver.dev. Then, proceed to jailbreak your device again for the changes to take effect.

If you are still facing issues while trying to jailbreak your iPhone using Unc0ver, check out this guide on fixing some common Unc0ver iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak issues.

Unc0ver supports all iPhones and iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. If you have not already, you can follow our guide on how to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver. After that, make sure to check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks and Cydia sources.

Sadly, it does not look like we are going to get a jailbreak for iOS 14.4-iOS 14.7. The public release of iOS 15 is just a couple of months away now and most users are now unlikely to be too interested in an iOS 14.4+ jailbreak.