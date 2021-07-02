Video Shows How WhatsApp Chat Transfer Process From iOS to Android Could Look Like

WhatsApp is known to be working on a chat transfer feature for quite a while now. A new video has surfaced on Twitter, showing how the process of WhatsApp chat transfer from iOS to Android could look like.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows you to restore chats when you move from one iPhone to another iPhone or from an Android device to another Android device. There are many tools, like MobileTrans, that can transfer chats between iPhone and Android, but there isn’t an official tool yet.

However, all of that is set to change soon as the company has been working on the official chat transfer feature for quite some time now.

A video posted by WABetaInfo on Twitter shows the process of transferring chat from iPhone to Android. Quite surprisingly, the transfer of chats does not happen over the internet or WiFi, but rather the tool relies on both phones being connected to a PC via cable.

This video shows how chats are migrated from iOS. It's needed a cable: are new tools for PC coming or what? It'll be available for beta testers in a future update. Follow @WABetaInfo for more 💚 pic.twitter.com/Bu6xGxkpWE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 2, 2021

Since the transfer requires both phones connected to a PC, it might also mean that new WhatsApp migration tools for Mac and Windows might be on our way.

WABetaInfo claims that the feature will be rolled out for beta testers in a future update. However, the publication has not provided any sort of timeline, yet.