WhatsApp for iPhone Gets a New Call UI

WhatsApp has started rolling out its new call UI for iPhone users. The new UI first made its way to WhatsApp’s beta channel for iPhone giving users an early look at it a couple of weeks ago.

The new calling UI puts all the controls at the bottom of the screen for easier reachability, including buttons for switching to speaker mode, enabling/disabling camera feed, and putting the call on mute. It also makes it easy to add a contact to an already existing WhatsApp video or audio call, something which was not possible before. You can access the option to add a new contact to a group call by swiping up on the action bar at the bottom. The new WhatsApp call UI is very similar to the UI of FaceTime calls.

Apart from the new UI, the WhatsApp for iPhone v2.21.140 update ensures that all the chats you have archived and muted remain so even after new messages arrive in these chats. You can change this behavior by going to WhatsApp Settings -> Chats -> Keep Chats Archived.

WhatsApp is working on a number of new features for its messaging platform, including bringing multi-device support.

