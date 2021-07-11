WhatsApp Could Soon Allow You to Send Photos in ‘Best Quality’

One of the advantages of using iMessage over WhatsApp is the ability to send photos and videos in the highest quality available. However, it seems that the leverage is going away. According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on an option that would allow you to send photos in the ‘Best Quality’ available.

Currently, WhatsApp compresses your videos and photos before you send them. It not only lowers the workload of their servers, but it also allows the receiver to download them faster. However, with the availability of fast internet, many have requested WhatsApp to at least offer an option to send photos in the highest quality.

Well, the dream (seems to be) coming true. WABetaInfo has spotted three new options for sending photos in the beta version of the app. According to the publication, WhatsApp could allow users to send photos in “Auto,” “Best quality,” or “Data saver.”

You can send photos in the original quality on WhatsApp right now, too, but involves sending photos as documents rather than images. And, the experience in viewing photos as documents isn’t quite good.

The feature has been spotted in the Android version of WhatsApp and is expected to come to iOS as well. It’s common for the company to test a feature on one operating system and then port it to the other operating system. For example, WhatsApp first tested Snapchat-like view once mode on Android first and then rolled it on iOS.

There’s no word on when the feature will be available on stable versions of WhatsApp for Android or iOS, but the release doesn’t seem far enough. Along with this feature, the company has also been working on features like reviewing voice messages before sending, the ability to change playback speeds, and cloud backup encryption.