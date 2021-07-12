This is How WhatsApp’s Multi-Device Feature Could Look Like

Back in June, WhatsApp’s CEO Will Cathcart confirmed that the multi-device feature the company has been working on will be available next month. Ahead of the feature’s release, WABetaInfo has been able to dig up some screenshots giving us our first look at how the multi-device feature would look on Desktop.

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature has been in development for almost a year now. The feature, when it is available, would allow you to use WhatsApp on the web and desktop without connecting your phone to the internet. It will make the instant messaging service more like Telegram, and Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that it’s been a challenge for the company to develop it.

The feature will finally be available in a ‘beta’ this month. WABetaInfo has shared some screenshots of the feature and how it might look like on the desktop. According to the publication, WhatsApp Desktop will automatically shift to WhatsApp for Desktop Beta that will come with the multi-device feature.

A ‘BETA’ logo would appear next to your profile picture on WhatsApp Desktop indicating that the multi-device feature is enabled for your account. When the feature is available, you’ll be able to link four web/desktop devices to your account.

Some even say that WhatsApp for iPad might become a reality when the feature is available to the public.

Multi-device would allow you to use WhatsApp on your Mac or PC even when your phone is not connected to the internet. Chats will not sync via your phone’s internet anymore and will sync via the web. WABetaInfo says that the feature would “totally change your experience while using WhatsApp.”

The publication has reported that the feature will be available in beta “very soon.” Are you looking forward to the WhatsApp multi-device feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below!