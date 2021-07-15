Microsoft Now Lets You Use Windows 11 on iPad, But There’s a Catch

Apple has been touting the iPad Pro as a full-fledged computing machine. Unlike Intel-powered Macs, iPad doesnt come with Bootcamp, which means you cannot run Windows on it. Microsoft’s solution to this issue is Windows 365, a cloud-based operating system that can be run from the browser. This means iPad will now be able to run Windows 365 on Safari or any modern browser.

Microsoft assures that Cloud PC will offer a complete Windows experience and can run all the apps. Parallel Access already lets you run a virtual Windows machine on your iPad. However, Windows 365 will eliminate the middlemen and could be much better than third-party solutions.

We’re excited to announce Windows 365, a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it’s generally available later this calendar year) for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices. This approach creates a fully new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world: the Cloud PC.

With Windows 365 in place, you can run all the apps. Furthermore, it is also useful if your client builds apps for Windows and not for Mac. You can test the app without having to worry about installing it from the App Store. The Windows 365 comes with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It also lets you choose a configuration of your choice.

Windows 365 will be available starting from August 2, 2021. Initially, it will only be available for business users. There is no word on when Windows 365 will be available for individual users. Once that happens, iPad users will be able to play games that are not available on App Store.