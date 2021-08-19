New iPhone 13 Concept Video and Renders Shows All 2021 iPhone 13 Lineup in One 4K 3D Concept Video and Amazing Renders!

iPhone 13 is just about a month away now. Apple is rumored to announce iPhone 13 in the third week of September, along with other products like AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7. And now that we know what features the 2021 iPhone could come with, popular creator ConceptsiPhone has published a concept video showcasing how the iPhone 13 lineup would look like.

The video shows iPhone with smaller notch and larger camera sensors — something that’s been extensively rumored and confirmed by Bloomberg. The video also shows the new Sunset Gold color of the iPhone, which appears to look noticeably different than Apple’s previous gold tones.

Apart from the new color and design changes, the concept also showcases some of the features that are expected to come in iPhone 13. The video highlights Portrait Mode and ProRes video recording, bigger battery size, 120Hz ProMotion display, among other features that are rumored for iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 is also expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 5nm+ node along with a faster 5G modem with support for mmWave 5G in more countries. Apple is said to be incorporating beefier batteries in the 2021 iPhone series to withstand the higher battery requirements of the new 120Hz display panel and the new 5G modem.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 13 concept? Out of the features showcased in the video, which one do you think will make it to the final version? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!