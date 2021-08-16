Deal: AirPods Pro Drop to Their Lowest-Ever Price of $179.99

Are you looking to buy the AirPods Pro? Amazon has discounted the wireless earbuds to their lowest-ever price of $179.99. The AirPods Pro retail for $249.99 but is usually discounted by $30-40.

Apple first released the AirPods Pro in October 2019. While they have been in the market for nearly two years now, they are still considered among the best wireless earbuds out there. The tight integration with other Apple products also gives it an edge over other wireless earbuds in the market.

If you have been thinking about buying the AirPods Pro for a long time, this is perhaps the perfect time. At $179.99, you are not going to find a better deal on the earbuds. Amazon is offering a $59 discount, with an additional $10 discount automatically applied at checkout.

The regular AirPods is also heavily discounted on Amazon. The 2nd gen AirPods with wireless charging case is available for $149.99 after a $50 discount. That’s lower than the retail price of the AirPods with the wired charging case.

The latter is also on discount and available for $114.99 instead of its usual price of $159. Apple is expected to launch the AirPods 3 later this fall with some notable improvements, but this is an excellent deal to pull the trigger on if you cannot wait until then.

You can find all the confirmed AirPods 3 features based on leaks here.

