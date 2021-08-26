AirTag Firmware Update 1A291A Now Available

Apple today released a firmware update for its newly introduced item tracker AirTag. The new firmware update 1.0.291 with build number 1A291A comes two months after the company released its last AirTag update 1A276D.

AirTags have been received fairly well. The new tracking device from Apple has been a subject of testing — like tracking a package and tracking a stolen bike — which it passed pretty well. However, there have been some privacy concerns with the device. Apple addressed those issues by introducing privacy features with the last update. There’s no information, for now, on what the new update brings.

How to Check AirTag Firmware Version

To check the AirTag firmware you’re currently on, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Find My app on your iPhone.

Step 2: In the Items tab, choose your AirTag.

Tap the name of your AirTag to reveal its serial number and firmware version.

If you’re AirTag hasn’t been updated to the latest version, currently, there’s no way of updating your AirTags manually. AirTags, just like AirPods, update automatically.

However, you can try this method: connect your AirTag to your iPhone, plug in your iPhone, and leave the two of them close to each other overnight. Your AirTag might get updated overnight.

Have you received the new firmware 1A291A on your AirTag? If yes, have you noticed any other changes? Do let us know in the comments section below.