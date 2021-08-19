Alleged iPad mini 6 Mold Reveals Major Design Changes

The aluminum enclosure of the upcoming new iPad mini has leaked, revealing some of the design changes that Apple plans to include on it. It is difficult to verify the authenticity of this iPad mini 6 mold, but it seems to match closely with what rumors suggest about the upcoming iPad mini 6.

The aluminum mold suggests the iPad mini 6 will have a much larger camera cutout at the rear. It also shows repositioned volume buttons that have been moved to the top near the power button. The Home button missing from the front. Instead, the source of the leak suggests Apple will integrate the Touch ID sensor into the power button, just like on the iPad Air 4 from 2020.

From the front, the iPad mini 6 aluminum mold has similar-sized bezels on all four sides. However, it is difficult to estimate the possible size of the display that Apple will use on the iPad mini 6. As for the updated design, it seems to be inspired by the iPad Air 4 and the iPhone 12 series with flatter edges. Previous leaks indicate the iPad mini 6 will feature a slimmer design, USB-C port, and a bigger display with slimmer bezels surrounding it.

Apple updated the iPad Pro lineup with its M1 chip this year. Given the lower price point of the iPad mini 6, the device is likely to use Apple’s A13 or A14 chip. Whatever the case might be, the iPad mini 6 is shaping up to be a major upgrade over the existing iPad mini 5.

Apple is also expected to unveil the 9th gen iPad this year with a faster chip. It is unclear if the company would be making any other changes to its entry-level iPad.