Android Users Not Too Keen on Switching to iPhone 13 Due to Lack of Fingerprint Scanner

A new survey from SellCell shows that interest among Android users to switch to the upcoming iPhone 13 series is down compared to the launch of the iPhone 12 series from last year. The survey results show that only 18.3 percent of Android users would consider switching to the iPhone 13 after it is released, down 14.8 percent from the same time last year before the iPhone 12 launch.

Going by the results, only two in 10 Android users are looking to switch to the iPhone 13. Last year, the same figure was at 33.1 percent among Android users.

Among the switchers, 39.8 percent are looking to upgrade to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, followed by the iPhone 13 at 36.1 percent. Existing Android users are least interested in switching to the iPhone 13 mini, with only 4.6 percent of the survey takers interested in it. This should not be surprising since existing iPhone users have also shown the least amount of interest in the iPhone 12 mini.

The survey also quizzed potential Android-to-iPhone switchers on why they are considering the switch. The ”longer software support” provided by Apple topped the list with 51.4 percent of votes, followed by ”Apple’s ecosystem integration” at 23.8 percent and better privacy at 11.4 percent.

However, the lack of a fingerprint scanner on iPhones (31.9 percent) and limited customization options in iOS (16.7 percent) were among the biggest deal breakers for Android users who have decided to skip the iPhone 13 series. The ‘intrusive iCloud photo scanning’ was also a reason of concern for many.

14.7 percent of Android users who are considering switching to the iPhone 13 are also considering buying the Apple Watch Series 7 later this year. The interest in AirPods 3 is relatively less though, with only 6.2 percent of Android-to-iPhone switchers considering the upgrade.

The survey was conducted by SellCell between August 13-30 with over 5,000 Android users over the age of 18 in the US.

The lower interest in Android users to switch to the iPhone 13 series can be attributed to the latter not coming with any major changes. This year’s iPhones are getting an ‘S’ upgrade that focuses more on improving their performance and usability, instead of bringing any radical new features or changes. Apple is rumored to unveil the iPhone 13 series on September 14.