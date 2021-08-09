Apple Asking 12-inch MacBook Owners What Improvements They Would Like to See

Apple launched the “Retina 12-inch MacBook” series Apple debuted in 2015. However, refreshing MacBook Air with the new design and low price, MacBook sales fell. Apple consequently discontinued the MacBook series in 2019. Now, according to a new report, Apple is surveying current 12-inch MacBook owners what improvements they would like to see if Apple ever decides to bring it back.

Though most of the Apple surveys are crystal clear, like the survey Apple floated following WWDC 2021 when it asked developers whether they would like to attend an in-person event, this one is not.

The survey is a generic one. It consists of simple questions asking customers for their thoughts on the laptop’s size, features, and what they would change about it. Though this sounds interesting, Apple might not revitalize the ultra-portable laptop in near future.

When Apple launched the fanless M1 MacBook Air in 2020, it (virtually) removed the differences between the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air. The only difference between the modern-age MacBook Air and the old 12-inch MacBook is that it features a 13-inch display. Rest, like fanless design, force-touch trackpad, retina display, all remain the same.

And along with MacBook Air, Apple is trying to sell another 12-inch range device — the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. The iPad Pro — which Apple calls a computer — starts at a $200 lower price than what the 12-inch MacBook was priced at ($1,299). No matter the fact that a 12-inch MacBook equipped with an M-series processor would be a great device, it’s hard to see it becoming a reality.

