Apple Caught Promoting Scam Apps in App Store

Numerous reports have highlighted how scam apps on Apple Store are going unchecked in the recent past. The majority of these apps charge an exorbitant fee while offering little or new features. This time around, App Store users from Australia have reported that Apple promoted scam apps in App Store feature.

Most of the apps charge north of $10 per week subscription and fleece users. Furthermore, these apps don’t do anything. Earlier this year, Apple intensified its crackdown against scam apps. The review team started spotting apps that charge a high subscription. Apple assured that it would weed out such scam apps.

Yet another report revealed how Fleeceware Apps on App Store had scammed users out of over $400 Million. Apps that overcharge customers by luring them with a free trial are referred to as fleeceware. Typically, these apps are promoted with catchy advertising that promises the moon. In many cases, users take some time to notice the weekly subscription model. By the time the user notices the apps, they would have already lost money. One of the apps ripped off users with a $3,432 subscription per year.

Apple promoting these slime apps again. A few of them have $10+ weekly subscriptions. One of them doesn’t even do anything.https://t.co/d0dKLCkiVF — Beau Nouvelle (@BeauNouvelle) August 4, 2021

The scam apps are marketed so well that some end up on the Top 1000 grossing list. Earlier report reveals 2% of the Top 1000 grossing apps are scams. After topping the list, these apps come into the limelight, due to which users are easily scammed. Some of the developers are wary of reporting scam apps as they fear upsetting Apple.

Our Take

In the Epic Vs Apple court case, Apple categorically stated that allowing users to sideload apps is a bad idea. Tim Cook assured that the App Store is “a safe and trusted place.” However. The Cupertino company has been caught promoting scam apps. In this case, the company was promoting apps named Jelly: Slime simulator, ASMR, which offer zero functionality despite being priced at $13 per week. Apple should stop downplaying the malice caused by scam apps and take necessary action.