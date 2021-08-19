Apple Could Launch 9th Gen iPad With Faster Chip Later This Year

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has once again reiterated that the 9th gen iPad would feature a slimmer design and faster internals. Apple’s yearly upgrade for its entry-level iPad is always on similar lines, so this is not surprising.

The company last updated the 10.2-inch iPad last year in September with a faster A12 Bionic chip. Apple is likely to continue with the same design language, which means there will be a physical home button with a Touch ID scanner integrated into it. While not mentioned, Apple could possibly update the 10.2-inch iPad with a faster A13 Bionic chip.

Bloomberg's @markgurman details Apple's plans for new iPhone updates later this year, along with new Apple watches, airpods and more https://t.co/SCBvhfAGip pic.twitter.com/3xo0fHqbnD — Bloomberg (@business) August 19, 2021

With a starting price tag of $329, Apple is unlikely to introduce any other changes to its upcoming iPad. The device is aimed at students and other consumers who are on a tight budget.

The bigger changes will be reserved for the iPad mini 6, which will probably get its biggest design overhaul since its inception. Rumors claim the iPad mini 6 will feature a slimmer design, USB-C port, and a bigger display with slimmer bezels surrounding it. Apple could also do away with the Home button and integrate the Touch ID sensor in the power button, as seen on last year’s iPad Air 4 refresh.

Apple will possibly unveil the iPad mini 6 and the 9th gen. iPad at its September event, where it is also expected to announce the iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch Series 7.