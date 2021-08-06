Apple’s First Retail Store in India Delayed Due to COVID-19

Apple has delayed the opening of its first retail store in India due to the ongoing pandemic. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook previously promised that the company could open its first retail store in the country in 2021.

The company confirmed the development to Indian Express, though it did not mention when the retail store would be open to customers.

There has been a change in customer preference in India due to the ongoing pandemic that has forced them to shop online. The country also continues to reel under the impact of the second COVID wave, due to which there are a lot of restrictions on people’s movement, shopping mall timings, and more.

Apple does not have its official retail stores in India. Instead, it has a strong network of Apple Authorized stores and service centers along with a dealer network.

Apple opened its online store in India last year. Despite Apple products being available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce websites, its own online store has led to a surge in the sale of iPhones, Macs, and their related accessories.

A report from 2019 claimed that Apple’s first retail store in India would open in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The flagship Apple Store would have a retail area of 8,000 sq. ft, making it notably bigger than other authorized retail stores in the country.

Given the current situation in India and the pandemic, it does make sense for Apple to delay opening its retail store. Apple fans in India have waited for quite a few years for an official Apple Store, and that wait is all set to extend further.