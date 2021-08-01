Apple to Launch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro by 2022 End

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple will just about manage to transition its entire Mac lineup to Apple Silicon within its promised two-year timeline.

Gurman says that Apple will release its redesigned MacBook Pro with M1X processors in the “coming months.” This will be followed by a high-end Mac mini that will launch “soon after” the redesigned MacBooks. Rumors suggest the new MacBook Pro and M1X Mac mini will launch before the end of 2021.

The new high-end Mac mini has already leaked in renders. It will reportedly feature a thinner shell with a “plexiglass” reflective surface on the top. This new Mac mini will sit above the existing M1 Mac mini and feature a more powerful M1X chip along with four USB-C ports, two USB-A, and an HDMI port.

Next year, Gurman expects Apple will launch a bigger and more powerful iMac, but that will come “by the end of next year” only. The new MacBook Air with MagSafe support will also launch in 2022. Going by the redesigned 24-inch M1 iMac, the bigger and more powerful iMac should become with a 29-inch or bigger display with a thinner chassis and more.

The new smaller Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chip will also launch “later next year.” Before that, though, Gurman says Apple will update its existing Mac Pro lineup with faster Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 workstation CPUs. While not mentioned, Apple could offer the faster Intel CPU option to new Mac Pro customers by the end of this year.