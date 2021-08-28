Apple Launches iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro ‘No Sound’ Service Program

Apple has launched a service program for the iPhone 12 to fix an issue that could lead to certain units having sound issues with the earpiece. Apple says that it has determined a small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units could “experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module.”

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units affected by this issue were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. The issue is only limited to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max being unaffected.

In case you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro that does not emit any sound from the earpiece while on a call, you should visit your nearest Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider and get the issue fixed for free. However, this free service will only be applicable if your iPhone is free of any hardware damage that could potentially cause problems during repairs. In such cases, you’ll be forced to first repair the hardware issue like a broken screen by paying out of your pocket before Apple can fix the earpiece.

The service program from Apple covers affected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units for two years from the date the devices first went on sale.